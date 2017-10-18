Credit Union hosting free community shred day

by

Do you have sensitive documents sitting around the house? Marion Community Credit Union encourages you to not take a chance on your information being stolen from the trash. You are invited to bring them to their Barks Road location on Saturday, October 21, 2017 between 10am and 12pm so they can be securely destroyed by the document destruction crew from Marca Industries.

MCCU members and the general public can take advantage of this free service so spread the word.

This event is free, but you are asked to consider bringing a donation for their food drive.