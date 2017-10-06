Fall colors starting to appear across Ohio

by

Cooler overnight temperatures and the hints of color that are beginning to highlight the canopies of Ohio’s woodlands are sure signs that autumn is beginning to take hold. These are also the telltale signs that the fall color season is upon us here in the Buckeye State, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“Most of the early changed leaves have fallen at this point, leaving many areas with mostly green leaves,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester Casey Burdick. “Sycamore and cottonwood, trees that grow in low lying areas, are showing some yellowing, while blackgum, one of our perennial early changers, are showing their bright red hues.”

As we head into Earth Science Week (Oct. 8-14), the ODNR Division of Geological Survey is hosting a number of hikes and educational events throughout the state. For more information on those events and Earth Science Week, go to geosurvey.ohiodnr.gov/educational-resources/earth-science-week.

One of Ohio’s popular pastimes this time of year, fall archery deer hunting season, is underway and will go until Feb. 4, 2018. For more information on deer hunting, go to wildlife.ohiodnr.gov/hunting-trapping-and-shooting-sports/hunting-trapping-regulations/general-information.

People interested in finding out where to find most eye-catching leaves throughout the upcoming fall color season should check out fallcolor.ohiodnr.gov, Ohio’s official guide to the changing colors. This website includes:

Weekly color updates and information to help plan a fall color adventure.

Weekly videos from Burdick highlighting fall color hot spots around the state.

Links to fall activities, scenic road trips, unique overnight accommodations at Ohio State Parks and more.

Fall is a distinctive season in Ohio with an identifiable color palette of reds, oranges and yellows; cooler temperatures; and aromas and tastes of autumn’s harvest from apples to pumpkins. It’s such a fun, vibrant few months to enjoy time with those closest to you that it feels like a holiday — or perhaps a Falliday. To help visitors find those special autumn activities in Ohio, the Office of TourismOhio has created a new landing page, Ohio.org/Fallidays.

ODNR and TourismOhio encourage people to take fall color photos and upload them to social media using the hashtag #OhioFall17. Follow @ohiodnr and @OhioFindItHere on Twitter, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and Ohio. Find it Here. on Facebook and @OhioDNR, @OHStateParks and @Ohiogram on Instagram to see more fall color photos.

Ohio State Parks is also having a photo contest this fall. Help us highlight the best of the great outdoors in a variety of categories for a chance to win great prizes, including free camping and gift cards! Enter today at ohiostateparksphotocontest.reserveamerica.com.

Color Condition Key for the Fall Color Report: Mostly Green – no real fall color seen. Changing – still mostly green, less than 25 percent color. Near Peak – significant color showing – anywhere from 30 to 60 percent color. Peak – peak colors – as much as 85 percent showing. Fading – fading from peak conditions and leaves falling to forest floor.