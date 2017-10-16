Five injured in weekend Marion County crash

by

Troopers from the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a serious injury crash that occurred on Saturday, October 14, 2017 at 1 :01 pm on State Route 98 at County Road 26 (Marseilles-Galion Road) in Marion County.

The crash involved a red 1997 Ford Taurus driven by Stanley Hunt, age 28, of Bucyrus, a black 2011 Buick Enclave driven by John L. Pennington Jr., age 48, of Bucyrus, and a silver 2001 Pontiac Grand Am driven by Jerry P. Martin, age 50, of Marion. Investigators said that Hunt was eastbound on County Road 26. Pennington Jr. was southbound on State Route 98. Martin was northbound on State Route 98. Hunt failed to stop at a stop sign and proceeded to cross State Route 98, where he struck Pennington. Pennington went left of center and struck Martin head on. Pennington came to final rest in a field on the east side of State Route 98. Hunt and Martin both came to final rest on State Route 98.

The Patrol said Mr. Hunt and his passenger, Laken R. McGlone, age 26, of Fostoria, were transported to Marion General Hospital by First Consolidated Fire and EMS. Mr. Pennington was transported to Marion General Hospital by First Consolidated Fire and EMS. Mr. Pennington’s passengers, Lorie A. Pennington, age 50, and Cody M. Pennington, age 12, were transported to Marion General Hospital by Pleasant Township Fire and EMS. Mr. Martin was transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus by Medflight.

Assisting at the scene were: First Consolidated Fire and EMS, Pleasant Township Fire and EMS, Auto Tech Towing, Ron’s Towing, and Buckeye Towing.

No charges have been filed at this time and the crash remains under investigation.