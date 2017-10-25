You are here: Home / News / Free medication disposal, paper shredding this Saturday

Marion County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Christy Utley collects old medication for safe, legal disposal.

Bring your expired, unused prescriptions and over-the-counter meds to the Medication Disposal Day on Saturday, October 28th, 2017, from 10am until 2pm at the Marion County Fairgrounds Veterans Memorial Coliseum, 220 East Fairground Street. Note this is a new location this year.

Enter the fairgrounds from Fairground Street and follow traffic signs to the coliseum for convenient, legal, and environmentally safe disposal.

Rain or shine. No Cost. No questions asked. Pills, liquids, creams, and syringes are accepted. All containers will be recycled, with your identity protected.

Free paper shredding will also be available. Bring up to five banker boxes of documents to the fairgrounds that same day from 10am-2pm. Paper will be secured in locked totes and transported to MARCA Industries in compliance with HIPAA regulations for shredding and recycling.

Sponsored by ADAMH Board, OhioHealth, MARMET Drug Task Force, Aqua Ohio, MARCA Industries, DKMM Solid Waste District, Sansotta’s Fresh Italian, and Marion County Recycling & Litter Prevention.

Call 740-223-4120 for more information.

