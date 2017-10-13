Free seminar to focus on legal planning for seniors

by

As seniors age, difficult decisions may eventually need to be made. If they still have the capacity to deal with their financial, legal and healthcare affairs, legal planning for seniors should begin as soon as possible. Some of the legal documents that should be considered for seniors are: Living Wills, Last Wills, DNR, Medical POA, Financial POA, Durable POA, Healthcare Directive, Trusts, Guardianship and conservatorships.

Elder Law Attorney Steven Roush, Esq. with Daniel P. Seink Co., Itd. will present information about the various legal planning tools that need to be understood. This free workshop will be held on Wednesday, October 18th at 1:00pm at Kingston Residence of Marion, 464 James Way, Marion, Ohio. Please reserve your seat by calling Bob Goyer at 740 389-2311 or email bgoyer@kingstonhealthcare.com. Refreshments will be served.