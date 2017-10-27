Input sought for Statewide Needs Assessment Survey

by

The Ohio Department of Aging is conducting the 2017 Statewide Needs Assessment Survey to collect Ohioans’ opinions and better understand what matters most to our residents. Perspectives shared through the survey will be combined and put to immediate use as we draft Ohio’s 2019-2022 State Plan on Aging. The four-year State Plan will guide the programs and services for Ohio’s older adults.

Stephanie Loucka, Director of the Ohio Department of AgingThe survey allows you to respond anonymously. It consists of easy-to-answer multiple-choice questions and should take about 15 minutes to complete. Topics that are included in the survey are:

Health, Wellness, and Prevention: Physical activity, nutrition and food assistance, oral health, vision health, hearing, tobacco use, falls

Volunteerism: Volunteering status and information

Caregiver Support: Caregiver status, time commitment, reason for being a caregiver

Independent Living: Transportation and mobility, assistance with in-home needs, emergency preparedness, best practices for communicating with older adults, isolation, elder abuse, physical environment

Community: Rural or urban, importance of aging in place

Demographics: County, age, race, gender, income level, education level, employment status

Click here to take the Statewide Needs Assessment Survey online.

Because survey responses are anonymous, you must complete your survey in one visit. Your responses will be lost if you close your browser window before completing the survey. Clicking “done” at the end of the survey means that your responses will be successfully saved and recorded in the survey tool. If you accidentally close your window before completing the survey, please start a new survey.

The survey closes on Nov. 30, 2017.