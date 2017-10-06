Johnny Steiner opens 2017-18 Five Nights season

by

Five Nights on Campus, Ohio State Marion’s performing arts and entertainment series, kicks off a new season as it welcomes Johnny Steiner to the Marion campus in his one man show, Johnny Steiner Live!, Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 7:30 p.m., in Morrill Hall Auditorium.

A hometown favorite, Steiner is a professional singer, teacher, director, conductor, pianist, song-writer, and arranger.

Steiner hails from Green Camp, Ohio, is a graduate of Elgin High School, and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in voice from Otterbein University. He is a professional singer, teacher, director, conductor, pianist, song-writer, and arranger. You are invited to spend the evening with Johnny as he celebrates the “Great American Songbook.”

All performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in Morrill Hall Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. All tickets are general seating. For tickets, sponsorship opportunities, or more information on Five Nights contact Gary Iams at: (740) 725-6253 or e-mail: iams.18@osu.edu

The mission of Five Nights on Campus is to provide exceptional and diverse cultural and educational opportunities and to encourage the community to be a part of campus life. The popularity of the campus based entertainment series continues to engage the community and bring people to the campus.

Individual and season tickets are now available. Ticket prices remain unchanged for the upcoming year. Individual performances are priced at $10 general admission, $9 for seniors (60 and up), $4 for students (grades k-12, and college), and $8 for campus faculty and staff.

As always, the series is made possible through the support of community minded businesses in our area. 2017-18 sponsors include: UniPrint, OhioHealth, Marion Industrial Center, Inc., Stifel, iHeart Media, Merrill Lynch, Marion Community Credit Union, Inc., The Marion Star, Wyandot Inc., Morral Companies L.L.C., Marion Technical College, Sims Brothers Recycling, Whirlpool Marion Operations.