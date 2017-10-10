“The Kite Runner” comes to life on stage at the Marion Palace Theatre

by

The New York Times bestseller and international classic, THE KITE RUNNER by Khaled Hosseini, will be brought to life on stage at the historic Marion Palace Theatre on Thursday, October 12, 2017 at 7:30pm.

The professional theatre company, Literature to Life®, a program of Young Audiences New York, presents a solo performance by Sorab Wadia. From the first novel about contemporary Afghanistan to be written in English, THE KITE RUNNER dramatically portrays the relationship of two boys – Amir, a privileged Pashtun and Hassan, a Hazara servant. Through the eyes of Amir, the actor takes us on a heartbreaking journey of friendship and betrayal in a society of severe class division.

Tickets for THE KITE RUNNER are $16 for adults and $10 for students. The recommended age for this performance is 14 and older. Media sponsor Majic 95.9.

In conjunction with the play, The Marion Public Library will hold a book discussion on Thursday, October 19 at 7pm at the library. Multiple copies of The Kite Runner are available for check out. Interested persons may reserve a copy at MarionLibrary.org.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.