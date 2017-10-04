Marion County Prosecutor passes

by

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reported Wednesday morning that Marion County Prosecutor Brent Yager was found unresponsive in his home and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

On October 3, 2017 at 9:51pm, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call for an unresponsive male who was not breathing at a residence in the 2900 block of Caledonia Northern Road in Caledonia. 1st Consolidated Fire Department and the Marion Township Fire Department were dispatched along with the sheriff’s office. The caller was performing CPR on the male subject, identified as 60 year old Marion County Prosecutor Brent Yager.

Yager was transported to OhioHealth Marion General Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The sheriff’s office said that Yager had been going through some ongoing health issues, which they declined to elaborate on. They said that Yager’s death is believed to be related to those medical complications and no foul play is suspected at this time.

Ohio Attorney General’s Office Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Identification is assisting with the investigation.