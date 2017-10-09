Marion County Republicans seek applicants for County Prosecutor

by

The Marion County Republican Party is accepting applications for consideration to fill the unexpired term of Marion County Prosecutor, Brent Yager, who passed away last week.

“Due to the untimely death of Mr. Yager, our committee must convene to fill his vacancy,” stated local GOP County Chairman Gary Risch. “We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Yager, and send our condolences to his family.”

Applicants will be asked to submit a cover letter, a resume, and copy of their Ohio law license. Applicants will be screened to ensure they are currently registered Republican voter, a licensed attorney in good standing with the Ohio Supreme Court, and that they reside in Marion County, Ohio.

Those interested should send the required items to the Marion County Republican Party, 114 S. Main St., Marion, Ohio 43302, or to grisch0527@MSN.com; ATTN: County Prosecutor Selection Committee.

The materials should be received no later than 5:00PM on October 16, 2017. The interviews will be conducted on October 24, 2017, by invitation.