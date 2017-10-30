Marion police say man stabbed, killed brother

by

The Marion Police Department said that a local man stabbed his brother in the neck over the weekend following some sort of dispute.

On October 28, 2017 at approximately 9:14pm, the Marion County Combined Dispatch received a call of a male who was bleeding profusely from his neck in the 200-block of North State Street. The male was found to have been stabbed in the neck and was transported to Marion General Hospital where he died.

Police said their investigation lead to an apartment three houses down in the 300-block of North State Street where the incident was found to have occurred. Investigators said they discovered that 54-year-old James C. Brown of Marion had allegedly stabbed his 49-year-old brother, Marvin Brown.

James C. Brown was arrested for involuntary manslaughter and transported to the Multi-County Correctional Center. The case will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Monday.

The investigation into the incident remains active. Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 740-387-2525 or 740-375-TIPS (8477) if you want to remain anonymous.