Marion Public Health extends WIC hours

by

Marion Public Health’s WIC program are extending their hours to reach more families. Beginning October 1st, the new hours are Monday, Tuesday, and Friday from 8:00am-4:30pm and Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00am-6:30pm.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) improves access to healthy foods, connects families to medical care and community resources, provides nutrition education, and helps women meet their breastfeeding goals. The WIC food package includes foods that provide important nutrients for growth and development such as milk, fruits and vegetables, eggs, whole grains, cereal, beans, and peanut butter.

WIC is an income based program. Women who are pregnant, women who have recently had a baby, infants, and children under age 5 are eligible for WIC if they receive a form of Ohio Medicaid or if their household income is less than 185% of the poverty limit. For a family of 4, the cut-off amount would be $45,510/year.

People who are interested in learning more about WIC, or would like to schedule an appointment, can call 740-383-5533. Families can also contact WIC via Facebook at “Marion County WIC.”