Marion Representative bows out of race for Secretary of State

Republican Dorothy Pelanda announced on Monday that she’s ending her bid to become Ohio’s next secretary of state.

“As we enter the primary season, it is with a grateful heart that I recognize we must do all we can to keep our Ohio GOP family strong. Part of that process is to ensure that we are a united party,” Pelanda wrote in an email to supporters. “I have every confidence that this goal will be achieved and it is with that sentiment that I announce I am ending my candidacy for Secretary of State.”

Pelanda’s decision to leave the race clears the Republican secretary of state primary field for State Sen. Frank LaRose, who recently earned endorsements from 78 Republican elected and party officials, including Senate President Larry Obhof. Pelanda in her email said she would support the Republican statewide ticket in 2018.

“I am proud to call Dorothy a colleague and wish her the best as she continues her service for the Ohioans she represents,” LaRose said in a statement on Twitter. “I look forward to working with her and getting her advice as we endeavor to maintain the integrity of our elections.”

LaRose out raised Pelanda by a wide margin in the first half of the year, according to recent campaign finance reports. LaRose raised $455,040 between Jan. 26 and July 31. Pelanda raised $130,268 between Dec 16 and July 20.

