Marion Republicans open office preparing for November election

Marion County Republican Headquarters will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. until after the November 7, 2017 election, according to Jackie Smith, coordinator.

Beginning Monday, October 2, volunteers will be available to answer question and to offer literature and yard signs at 114 S. Main St. Questions can also be answered by calling 740/387-0667.

Super Saturdays are planned for every Saturday in October when volunteers will be meeting at headquarters to fan out in the community beginning at 9 a.m. to go door to door, place signs and give out literature.