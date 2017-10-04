October 10 is deadline to register to vote in November General Election

by

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted has reminded voters that the deadline to register to vote in the November 7th General Election is on October 10, 2017. Important dates to remember for this election are outlined below.

Across Ohio’s 88 counties, there are 1,517 respective local issues that will appear before voters. Details on local issues are available here. Voters will also be deciding a number of local races and can obtain additional information on these contests by contacting their county board of elections.

Register to Vote/Update Your Address

The deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration ahead of the November 7th General Election is October 10, 2017 (30 days before the election). Voters may go to MyOhioVote.com/VoterRegistration in order to register online or update an existing registration. Voter registration forms can also be printed from MyOhioVote.com or obtained from a local library or board of elections office.

Military & Overseas Voting

Early voting for military and overseas voters is already underway. Military voters who have not yet registered to vote or submitted a request for absentee ballots in 2017 may still do so by visiting OhioMilitaryVotes.com. Overseas voters can visit OhioVoterPassport.com. There they can download the Federal Post Card Application, register to vote and request an absentee ballot, read through frequently asked questions, track the status of their ballot and sign up for election reminders via email and social media.

Absentee Voting by Mail and In-Person

All Ohio voters may begin voting on October 11, 2017 (first day after the close of registration) via in-person or mail-in absentee ballot. For more information, visit MyOhioVote.com.