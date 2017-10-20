October is Energy Awareness Month

by

The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) wants to educate Ohioans on how to better manage their energy use. Governor John R. Kasich has recognized October as Energy Awareness Month. Throughout October, the PUCO will provide ways to reduce energy consumption and increase energy efficiency, as well as information on programs to help Ohioans having trouble paying their energy bills.

The PUCO encourages Ohioans to take an active role in their energy consumption by engaging in how they use energy in their everyday life. By becoming more conscious of their energy usage, consumers can reduce uncertainty in their monthly bills and have a positive impact on Ohio’s energy future.

During October, Ohioans are encouraged to review how they use energy at home and at work. Turning off the lights when you leave a room, washing only full loads of dishes and clothes, are some of the ways to increase your energy efficiency.

Ohioans who are interested in energy conservation or finding assistance in managing their energy costs can visit the PUCO website to learn more about programs that are available.