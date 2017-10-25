Palace Theatre hosting Monster Mash Dance Party for families

by

The Marion Palace Theatre is offering a family-friendly Halloween celebration on Saturday, October 28, 2017. A “Monster Mash” dance party will take place from 5pm to 7pm in the theatre’s May Pavilion.

Those in attendance can hit the dance floor with music by DJ Dennis Cametti, play carnival games, and create a take-home craft. Attendees are invited to come dressed in costume for a chance to win a prize.

Spearheading the family-friendly festivity is Palace Theatre Executive Director, Bev Ford.

“This is a new venture for the Palace but one we hope will be a hit with families, as we’re keeping it quite affordable.”

Admission for a family of 2-4 people is $10. Additional family members cost $1 each. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door.

To help the Palace staff plan and set-up accordingly, those interested in purchasing a meal for the event are asked to buy food tickets in advance. The cost of a meal is $10 per family (up to 4 people) which includes sandwiches, sides, desserts, and drinks). Meal tickets may be purchased for additional family members for $2.50. A la carte food items will also be available for purchase during the event.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Monster Mash Family Fun Night, please call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.