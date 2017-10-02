Section of State Route 739 closes for culvert replacement

by

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) said that starting Monday, October 2, 2017 State Route 739 between Larue-Green Camp Road & Centerville-Green Camp Road will close in both directions for culvert replacement.

The posted detour is: State Route 739 to State Route 37 to Richwood to State Route 47 to State Route 4 to State Route 203 to State Route 739 or reverse.

The expected completion date is October 16 at 3:30pm.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.