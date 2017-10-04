Shrek The Musical hits Star Theatre stage this weekend

by

The Star Theatre will present the awarding winning Broadway musical comedy, Shrek The Musical, October 6, 7, 8, 14, & 15, 2017.

Curtains open for the October 6th, 7th, and 14th performances at 7 p.m. Sunday October 8th and 15th per are slated for 2 p.m. Because of high demand for tickets, the Star Players, Inc. Board recently added a sixth show, Saturday, October 14 at 2 p.m.

With one of the biggest casts to grace the Star Theatre stage in some time, Shrek The Musical is directed by Scott Persinger of Marion, Ohio. Additional production staff includes: Assistant Director/Stage Manager, Brea Turner; Music Director, Kelly Culler; Choreographer, Kari McDorman; Set Designer, Dan Nolting; Pianist Jim Besch; Publicity Manager, Wayne Rowe; and Ticket Sales Representative, Mark Murphy.

Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori and a sidesplitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there’s more to the story than meets the ears.

“Once upon a time, there was an ogre named Shrek….” (played by Seth Carey of Findlay, Ohio) And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero, who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey (played by Wayne Rowe of Upper Sandusky, Ohio) and a feisty princess, (played by Ashley Carey of Findlay, Ohio) who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, (played by Mike Webb of Upper Sandusky) a cookie with an attitude (played by Emily Springer of Marion, Ohio) and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you’ve got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there’s one on hand… and his name is Shrek.

Shrek presents a treasure trove of creative opportunities, including costumes, sets, puppets (there is a fire-breathing dragon after all) and more! Irreverently fun for the whole family, Shrek proves that beauty is truly in the eye of the ogre.

For ticket reservations call 419-294-1411; $15 non-members; $12 members. Leave a message with name, phone contact, number of seats, and performance date to reserve your seat. Patrons may pay at the door the night of the performance.

Shrek The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI, 421 West 54th Street, New York, NY 10019, Tel.: 212-541-4684, Fax 212-397-4684, www.MTIshows.com

Cast of Characters:

Shrek – Seth Carey

Fiona – Ashley Carey

Donkey – Wayne Rowe

Lord Farquaad – Mike Webb

Dragon – Angela Massara

Fairy Tale Creatures:

Gingy – Emily Springer

Pinocchio – Bryce Mast

Big Bad Wolf – Pat Chitwood

Three Pigs – Trey Miller, Kyle Snowden, Andrew Stauffer

Fairy Godmother – Angela Massara

Wicked Witch – Kathleen Bather

Sugar Plum Fairy – Kalia Mast

Elf – Diana Dailey

Papa Bear – Ken Bather

Mama Bear – Stephanie Gayheart

Baby Bear – Braxton Swartz

Ugly Duckling – Marnie Hahn

Mad Hatter – Julia Massara

White Rabbit – Ashlie Payton

Humpty Dumpty – Abby Brown

Peter Pan – Traci Lohr

Ensemble Roles:

Dwarf – Gage Frey

Papa Ogre – Ken Bather

Mama Ogre – Kathleen Bather

Little Shrek – Cole Camacho

King Harold – Tom Kromer

Queen Lillian – Marnie Hahn

Young Fiona – Ruby Styer

Teen Fiona – Kalia Mast

3 Blind Mice – Emily Springer, Angela Massara, Kalia Mast

Captain of the Guard – Tom Kromer

Knights & Guards – Patrick Chitwood, Trey Miller, Kyle Snowden, Andrew Stauffer

Villagers/Chorus – Lindsey North, Karen Web

Greeter/Walter – Cole Camacho

Bishop – Tom Kromer

Blue Bird – Lucy Turner

Kids Chorus: Hailey Brodman, Cole Camacho, Elaina Camacho, Ashlyn Dennis, Ellie Dible, Rylee Frey, Leah Hahn, Kassity Heffelfinger, Paityn Kurtz, Grady Loverich, Arden North, Emeline Payton, Lillian Payton, Reagan Rowe, Lucy Turner, Miley Turner, Susanna Turner, Ava Lyn Romich, Ruby Styer, Braxton Swartz, and Elizabeth Wagner