Supreme Court Justice launches Democratic campaign for governor

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Bill O’Neill announced Sunday afternoon his plans to run for governor.

O’Neill, 70, is prohibited from running for the court next year because of his age. Ohio has an age limit of 70 on justices running for the high court. He is the fifth Democrat to enter the race to replace term limited Republican Gov. John Kasich.

“The Democratic Party has always been the party of ideas, but we have somehow lately become the party of careful consultants who advise: Don’t do anything that is going to annoy anyone,” O’Neill said in his planned remarks. “So today I am going to do something that will surely annoy people. I’m going to talk about ideas.”

Earlier this year, O’Neill said he wouldn’t run if Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray decided to run. However, O’Neill told cleveland.com he had “grown impatient” waiting for the federal watchdog chief to make a decision.

O’Neill said he would stand by his earlier promise. If Cordray gets in the race, he said he will bow out.

