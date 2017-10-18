Trinity Lutheran hosting Oktoberfest

by

The community is invited to the Fall Festival and Oktoberfest Celebration on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Come for brats & sauerkraut and all the fixings followed by s’mores and root beer floats.

Dinner served from 5:00 to 7:00pm (donations only). Then enjoy the musical talents of the well known “Lisiecki Brothers” who will perform from 6:00 to 7:30pm.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 4535 Smeltzer Road, Marion. For directions or more information, call 740-389-1714. All are welcome.