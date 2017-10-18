You are here: Home / News / Trinity Lutheran hosting Oktoberfest

October 18, 2017 by

The community is invited to the Fall Festival and Oktoberfest Celebration on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Come for brats & sauerkraut and all the fixings followed by s’mores and root beer floats.

Dinner served from 5:00 to 7:00pm (donations only). Then enjoy the musical talents of the well known “Lisiecki Brothers” who will perform from 6:00 to 7:30pm.

Trinity Lutheran Church is located at 4535 Smeltzer Road, Marion. For directions or more information, call 740-389-1714. All are welcome.

