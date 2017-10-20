Two more dates for families to register with Christmas Clearinghouse

by

Junior Service Guild has announced they will hold two more days of registrations for their annual Christmas Clearinghouse program. The group organizes the adoption of well over 400 families in need each year to help provide Christmas gifts.

The upcoming dates are:

November 3, 2017 from 4:00 pm till 6:00 pm

November 4, 2017 from 9:00 am till 11:00 am

The registrations are held at Marion County Children Services, 1680 Marion-Waldo Road. Please note, this is just the location and Children Services cannot answer questions about the program.

You must have the all the following documents to register:

Picture ID of individual registering

Birth Certificates of children you are registering or court papers with custody if you are not the birth parent

Income Verification

Address Verification

If you or your organization is interested in adopting a family this year, you can email res73jcd@roadrunner.com.