Vendor space available for 28th annual Ohio Valley Christmas Craft Show

Sunday, November 5th, 2017 the 28th annual Ohio Valley Christmas Craft Show will be held on the Marion County Fairgrounds in Marion. Show runs from 10:00am to 4:00pm.

The show will feature exhibitors from all over Ohio selling handcrafted, one-of-a-kind items like; primitive and rustic home décor, dolls, handmade toys, jewelry, purses, Christmas wreaths, floral arrangements, baskets, angels, Santa’s, wood items, decorative painting, oak shelves, hand painted jewelry, many direct sales companies Christmas decorating ideas, gifts, and unusual collectibles. Over 130 vendor booths will give you an exciting shopping experience.

Sponsored by the Marion Area Counseling Center. Your $1 admission will help to benefit the Marion Victim Assistance Program. Parking is free.

For additional information visit www.emshows.com or text or call 740-360-0762.

There is still booth space available.