Women’s Business Council to hold Speed Networking luncheon

Making business connections will be the name of the game for the Marion Women’s Business Council’s November program. Set for Monday, November 13, 2017, it will be a Progressive Lunch/Networking Event to give members the opportunity to share their professional information and build business relationships in a fun and friendly atmosphere.

Members and guests will be networked through the room mathematically to avoid meeting the same person twice.

Among the many positives for this type of luncheon are: 1) Generation of referrals for increased business. 2) Prospects that may not have otherwise have come to your attention. 3) Business-savvy advice from other women in business. 4) Raising your profile in the business community. 5) Increasing your confidence in meeting people and sharing your professional story. 6) Satisfaction from discovering and helping support other local businesses in your community.

The luncheon will begin promptly at 11:30 a.m., and attendees are encouraged to bring plenty of business cards to share.

Reservations for this event must be received by Wednesday, November 8. They can be made by sending an email to mrn.wbc@gmail.com or by calling Sherry Goodman, Membership Co-Chair, at 740-751-6950.

All 2017-2018 luncheon events will held in the Guthery Room at Maynard Hall on the Ohio State University at Marion campus., with a price of $13 per lunch September through May, with the exception of the March Athena award presentation. Guests are always welcome with an RSVP.

The Marion Women’s Business Council’s mission is to inspire women to reach their full potential through mentoring, networking, education, and recognition. WBC luncheons are held the second Monday of each month, September through May.

Anyone interested in joining may visit www.WomensBusinessCouncil.com for a membership application and a complete program schedule. Those interested in joining are also encouraged to attend a luncheon to find out more.