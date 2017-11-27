Alber Enterprise Center hosting “Executive Overview on Leadership Excellence”

by

Leadership is changing daily. What worked last decade or even last year is not necessarily what works today. The Alber Enterprise Center of The Ohio State University is holding a two-hour overview for decision-makers who may want to further develop their team or simply take their organization to the next level.

Executive Overview on Leadership Excellence is facilitated by Jim Franks, a 30-year veteran of leadership development, team building, change management, executive coaching, and more. Jim stated, “When it comes to developing leaders, many people are realizing that excellent leadership can impact the organization’s bottom line. This program will demonstrate how to apply the skills to mobilize teams, foster trust, and ultimately improve job satisfaction and performance.”

Choose your location and date:

Tuesday, Jan. 30, 8:00 to 10:00 am in Columbus, Ohio

Wednesday, Feb. 7, 8:00 to 10:00 am in Marion, Ohio

According to organizers, this executive overview is your opportunity to learn first-hand how this dynamic program can:

Liberate the leaders within your organization to do extraordinary things.

Create an environment where innovation, ownership and job satisfaction thrive.

Transform leaders at all levels in your organization while improving your own leadership performance.

Apply evidence-based, data-driven leadership tools — backed by 30 years of research!

The cost is $50 per person. You will also receive a copy of the book, Change your Questions, Change your Life by Marilee Adams, and a $50 discount off the full Leadership Excellence workshop – a complete 16-hour course with personal coaching which will be offered in April. A light breakfast will be provided.

To register for the Columbus location: http://go.osu.edu/leaderoverviewcolumbus

To register for the Marion location: http://go.osu.edu/leaderoverviewmarion

Call 740-725-6325 for details.