Annual Christmas parade set for Downtown Marion this weekend

The Downtown Marion Christmas Parade will step off at 12:00 PM Saturday, December 2, 2017. The route will follow along Center Street, stepping off at Greenwood Street and finishing at Orchard Street (near City Hall and the Palace Theatre).

The parade will feature 33 participants, including Anna, Elsa, and Prince Han from Frozen, sponsored by Wyandot Inc. They will perform along the route as well as have a Meet and Greet at Founders Park following the parade. Wyandot Inc. will also host Princess Bell on a separate float.

Saturday in the Park will bring along a couple of friends as well, including Mickey and Minni Mouse and Olaf will make a special appearance on Carroll’s Jewelers Float.

Pleasant and River Valley High Schools will be the marching bands.

Several City officials will participate and their special guest in attendance will be one of the K-9 dogs.

Dean Jacob and Scott Shawver will be our guest speakers and will MC the event.

The Marion Republican Teens will be passing out candy canes throughout the crowd.