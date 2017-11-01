Boswell, Harbin attend Modern Woodmen seminar

by

Lynne M. Boswell and Colleen M. Harbin, both of Marion, administrative assistants for Modern Woodmen of America, have completed a four‑day educational program at the organization’s home office in Rock Island, Ill.

The school provides experienced administrative assistants with an advanced understanding of the administrative assistant position and how it interacts with home office functions.

Topics included digital marketing, recruiting, member relations and computer services.

