Community chat offered: “Cash Benefits for War Era Veterans and Surviving Spouses”

Kingston Residence of Marion is hosting a Community Chat called, “Cash Benefits for War Era Veterans and Surviving Spouses” on Wednesday, November 8th from 1:00-2:00pm. This tax-free benefit is for eligible veterans who served during war time.

This Veterans Aid and Attendance Benefit was designed to provide financial aid for war era veterans and their surviving spouses to help cover the cost of are at home, a nursing home, or in an assisted living community.

The benefit is for those veterans and surviving spouses who require the regular attendance of another person or caregiver in at least two of the daily activities of living such as bathing, dressing, eating, toileting, and transferring.

Elder Law Attorney and VA Certified Advisor, Steve Roush will be the presenter. There is no cost for the Community Chat and refreshments will be provided.

To register, call Kingston at (740) 389-2311 or email bgoyer@kingstonhealthcare.com.

Kingston is located at 464 James Way, Marion.