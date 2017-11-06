Five Nights on Campus presents The GeezeCats this Thursday

by

Five Nights on Campus, Ohio State Marion’s performing arts and entertainment series, welcomes back the nostalgic rock-n-roll sound of The GeezeCats to Morrill Hall Auditorium, Thursday, November 9, 2017 at 7:30 p.m.

In a show that combines harmony and hilarity, The GeezeCats are a quartet of veteran musicians and seasoned players with uncommon vocal capabilities. Using a delightful mixture of rock ‘n’ roll, doo-wop and improv comedy, the audience will hear the classic songs that everyone knows and loves – all performed with authenticity and full range four-part harmony. From TV themes, radio jingles, novelty tunes, nostalgic instrumentals, and the best doo-wop, The GeezeCats’ have their own unique style of tongue-in-cheek comedy entertainment.

Featuring the classic songs of pre-Beatles days of the late 50’s and 60’s – authenticity is key. With The GeezeCats, the doo-wop hits of the Skyliners and the Diamonds sound like the Skyliners and the Diamonds. The Beach Boys tunes sound like the Beach Boys. The Four Seasons sound like the Four Seasons. The band’s uniqueness, harmony, and quality of presentation have brought them untold success in over fifteen years on stage.

All Five Nights’ performances begin at 7:30 p.m. in Morrill Hall Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. All tickets are general seating. For tickets or more information on Five Nights contact Gary Iams at: (740) 725-6253 or e-mail: iams.18@osu.edu

The mission of Five Nights on Campus is to provide exceptional and diverse cultural and educational opportunities and to encourage the community to be a part of campus life. The popularity of the campus based entertainment series continues to engage the community and bring people to the campus.

Individual and season tickets are now available. Individual performances are priced at $10 general admission, $9 for seniors (60 and up), $4 for students (grades k-12, and college), and $8 for campus faculty and staff.

