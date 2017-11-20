Government closings for 2017 Thanksgiving holiday

by

Mayor Scott Schertzer is announcing that all City departments will be closed on Thursday, November 23, 2017 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Offices in City Hall will also be closed on Friday, November 24, 2017.

As a result of offices in City Hall being closed on Thursday and Friday, the weekly early closure day for the City Hall building will be observed on Wednesday, November 22. Therefore, most offices in City Hall will be observing their Friday business hours on Wednesday, November 22, with notable early closures being the Municipal Court and Utility Billing offices closing at 2:00 p.m.

The Sanitation and Streets Department will not collect trash, recycling, yard waste or leaves on Thursday, November 23, 2017. Refuse collection will resume on Friday, November 24, with crews collecting both Thursday and Friday’s refuse. Residents who normally have Thursday sanitation service are asked to have their refuse at curbside by 7:00 a.m. on Friday. Leaf collection will also resume on Friday. Residents may rake leaves to the tree lawn area to be vacuumed; place the leaves in biodegradable paper bags for City pickup; or take biodegradable paper bagged leaves to the free drop off site at 560 Barks Rd. W. (Park Enterprise Construction). There is no charge for the leaf drop off; however, proof of City residency may be required.

Marion Area Transit will be closed and have no bus service available on Thursday, November 23 or Friday, November 24. Normal bus service will resume on Monday, November 27, 2017.

Marion Senior Center will be closed on Thursday, November 23 and Friday, November 24. All programs, activities, and transportation will resume at the Senior Center on Monday, November 27, 2017.

Necessary services including fire, police, and airport will operate as usual.

In observation of the 2017 Thanksgiving Day holiday, Marion Public Health will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 23rd and 24th.

The closing will affect all divisions of the Marion Public Health including the Administrative, Vital Statistics, Environmental Health, Nursing, Emergency Preparedness, and WIC divisions.

The Marion Public Health is located at 181 S. Main Street. Information about Marion Public Health can be found at www.marionpublichealth.org.