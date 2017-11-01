“My Little Pony: The Movie” at Marion Palace Theatre

by

The Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) is pleased to announce that the animated adventure “My Little Pony: The Movie” will be showing at the historic Marion Palace Theatre November 3, 4, and 5, 2017. The Palace Theatre is located at 276 W. Center Street in Marion, Ohio.

Featuring an all-star voice cast that includes Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba and Zoe Saldana, “My Little Pony” tells the story of a dark force that threatens Ponyville. To save their home, The Mane 6 (Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity) embark on an exciting journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and discover the magic of friendship.

“My Little Pony: The Movie” is rated PG for mild action. Running time is 1 hour and 39 minutes. Show times are Friday, November 3 at 7:30pm, Saturday, November 4 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm, and Sunday, November 5 at 2:00pm and 7:30pm

Concessions are available including candy bars for $1 and 20 oz. Pepsi products, popcorn and boxed theatre candy for $2 each.

Admission prices are $4 for all ages and $2 for current 2017-2018 PCAA members presenting a valid membership card. For more information call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.