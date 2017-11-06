Marion Senior Center hosting Veterans Day celebration

by

The Marion Senior Center will honor local veterans for their patriotism and sacrifice for our country during a celebration on Friday, November 10, 2017 at noon. All veterans will receive a complimentary lunch along with special mementos of the occasion.

Lunch will feature Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans and apple pie.

Along with individually recognizing and honoring all veterans in attendance, guests will enjoy patriotic music and a special presentation by Bruce Norman, Bereavement Coordinator/Chaplain with sponsor Kindred Hospice. Honor Flight information will also be available.

Public is welcome and both veterans and non-veterans are encouraged to join us. Tickets are $3 per person (FREE for veterans) and will be available at the door.

Call (740) 387-6100 to RSVP. Marion Senior Center is located at 2375 Harding Highway East, Marion, OH.