New ramps set to open at US 23 and I-270

by

Just in time for Thanksgiving travel, the last two ramps from US 23 to I-270 west and State Route 315 will open Saturday morning, weather permitting.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said that the ramp openings will bring a new traffic pattern on US 23 south approaching I-270. The far right southbound lane will be for SR 315 traffic only. The lane left of that will be for traffic headed to I-270.

If north on US 23 coming from Worthington, you take the same ramp you’ve always used, but the ramp splits under US 23. Traffic headed to SR 315 will stay right, while traffic going to I-270 west will continue straight.

The new ramp and bridge to I-270 west goes over traffic exiting at SR 315, which, ODOT said, eliminates weaving traffic.

These are the last two ramps to open at the I-270/US 23 interchange, which means construction of the $69 million North Side Mega Fix project is nearing completion except for final paving.

ODOT said that drivers should expect to see lighting and median work through the end of the year, but impacts to traffic will be minimal.