Ohio House passes version of bill banning abortions for Down syndrome

by

The Ohio General Assembly took another step Wednesday toward banning abortions after a fetal diagnosis of Down syndrome.

The Ohio Senate passed Senate Bill 164 in a 20-12 vote. Three Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill: Gayle Manning of North Ridgeville, Matt Dolan of Chagrin Falls and Stephanie Kunze of Hilliard.

The House passed its version of the bill earlier this month, indicating one measure will eventually make it to Gov. John Kasich’s desk.

The bill’s supporters say performing abortions because of a Down syndrome diagnosis amounts to modern-day eugenics. The genetic disorder causes developmental delays and intellectual disability of varying degrees.

“We should not be making a judgment of one life being more valuable than another,” bill sponsor Sen. Frank LaRose, a Hudson Republican, said. “To me, it’s a question of medical ethics as much as what kind of society we want to live in.”

Ohio Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion organization, has lobbied lawmakers to pass such legislation for more than two years.

Opponents say the bill interferes with the patient-doctor relationship and doesn’t do anything to improve the lives of Ohioans with Down syndrome.

Sen. Charleta Tavares, a Columbus Democrat, said the bill would make it harder for physicians to provide care and discourage doctors from coming to the state.

“It’s ironic that those who claim they believe in limited government are once again choosing to insert themselves in a relationship that is sacred between that practitioner and their patient,” Tavares said.

Down syndrome advocates testified both in favor and against the bill. Jane Gerhardt, whose 20-year-old daughter has Down syndrome, told lawmakers on Tuesday the bill divides the disability community.

“This bill sends a very clear message, that some disabilities are more worthy of life than others and that one disability — Down syndrome — is the most worthy,” Gerhardt said.

Click here to read more of this story.