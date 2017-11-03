Ohio Houses passes ban on Down syndrome abortions, bill heads to Senate

by

The Ohio House on Wednesday advanced a bill that would ban abortions when a test shows the fetus likely has Down syndrome.

Doctors would face a fourth-degree felony, punishable by up to 18 months in prison, for providing an abortion after a fetal Down syndrome diagnosis. Women who have abortions in violation of the law would face no penalties.

House Bill 214 cleared the House in a 63-30 vote, mostly along party lines. It now goes to the Senate for consideration, where a companion bill has received several hearings.

Ohio does not keep statistics on reasons women seek abortion or whether aborted fetuses had been diagnosed with Down syndrome. Nationally, abortion rates after learning of a possible Down syndrome diagnosis likely range from 50 to 85 percent, according to a 2012 survey of abortion studies published in the journal Prenatal Diagnosis.

Supporters say the practice amounts to eugenics and discrimination against disabled persons. The genetic disorder causes developmental delays and intellectual disability of varying degrees.

Opponents say the bill would stifle conversations between doctors and their patients and won’t do anything to help improve the lives of Ohioans with Down syndrome.

State Representative Wesley A. Goodman (R-Cardington) applauded the passage of House Bill 214.

“I am proud to support this bill to protect some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said Representative Goodman. “The right to life is fundamental and sacred and this bill advances protections for unborn children. I hope to see my friends in the Senate move quickly to make this law.”

Violation of the statute would be a fourth-degree felony and would result in the State Medical Board revoking a physician’s license. A physician would also be liable for compensation to any person who sustains injury, death, or loss from the prohibited abortion. The legislation grants criminal immunity for a pregnant woman on whom it was performed.

