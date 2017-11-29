Ohio’s 2017 deer-gun season opens with more than 22,000 deer harvested

by

Hunters checked 22,366 white-tailed deer on Monday, November 27, 2017, the opening day of Ohio’s deer-gun hunting season, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR). The harvest was an increase over previous years and hunters in Marion County as well as all surrounding counties, took more deer this year than last.

Ohio’s deer-gun season remains open through Sunday, Dec. 3. Two additional days of deer-gun season (Saturday, Dec. 16, and Sunday, Dec. 17) have been added to increase the opportunity for people to hunt with firearms. Find more information about deer hunting in the 2017-2018 Ohio Hunting and Trapping Regulations or at wildohio.gov.

Past year’s harvest summaries and weekly updated harvest reports can be found at wildohio.gov/deerharvest.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife remains committed to properly managing Ohio’s deer populations. The goal of Ohio’s Deer Management Program is to provide a deer population that maximizes recreational opportunities, while minimizing conflicts with landowners and motorists.

Hunting Popularity

Ohio ranks fifth nationally in resident hunters and 11th in the number of jobs associated with hunting-related industries. Hunting has a more than $853 million economic impact in Ohio through the sale of equipment, fuel, food, lodging and more, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation’s Hunting in America: An Economic Force for Conservation publication.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

A list of all white-tailed deer checked by hunters during opening day of the 2017 deer-gun hunting season is shown below. The first number following the county’s name shows the harvest numbers for opening day 2017, and the 2016 opening day harvest numbers are in parentheses.

Adams: 354 (274); Allen: 93 (58); Ashland: 432 (411); Ashtabula: 821 (701); Athens: 478 (375); Auglaize: 94 (41); Belmont: 362 (407); Brown: 292 (167); Butler: 85 (36); Carroll: 575 (480); Champaign: 121 (70); Clark: 56 (29); Clermont: 179 (81); Clinton: 84 (58); Columbiana: 453 (419); Coshocton: 924 (767); Crawford: 177 (134); Cuyahoga: 15 (8); Darke: 90 (47); Defiance: 252 (179); Delaware: 135 (88); Erie: 69 (50); Fairfield: 213 (182); Fayette: 32 (30); Franklin: 45 (32); Fulton: 101 (79); Gallia: 396 (379); Geauga: 146 (147); Greene: 48 (43); Guernsey: 657 (592); Hamilton: 34 (18); Hancock: 133 (95); Hardin: 139 (94); Harrison: 497 (529); Henry: 112 (67); Highland: 315 (221); Hocking: 426 (431); Holmes: 648 (542); Huron: 370 (342); Jackson: 358 (270); Jefferson: 244 (365); Knox: 705 (651); Lake: 54 (53); Lawrence: 262 (208); Licking: 577 (463); Logan: 219 (155); Lorain: 200 (180); Lucas: 24 (23); Madison: 40 (30); Mahoning: 209 (168); Marion: 122 (96); Medina: 153 (154); Meigs: 414 (392); Mercer: 86 (38); Miami: 72 (28); Monroe: 406 (333); Montgomery: 35 (18); Morgan: 434 (364); Morrow: 228 (158); Muskingum: 780 (696); Noble: 445 (386); Ottawa: 39 (20); Paulding: 129 (75); Perry: 359 (339); Pickaway: 96 (65); Pike: 199 (180); Portage: 142 (155); Preble: 74 (47); Putnam: 94 (60); Richland: 411 (355); Ross: 307 (263); Sandusky: 68 (41); Scioto: 206 (195); Seneca: 244 (203); Shelby: 119 (79); Stark: 248 (208); Summit: 29 (30); Trumbull: 487 (425); Tuscarawas: 768 (645); Union: 103 (67); Van Wert: 50 (31); Vinton: 322 (338); Warren: 62 (34); Washington: 476 (438); Wayne: 265 (206); Williams: 251 (138); Wood: 74 (39); Wyandot: 224 (168). Total: 22,366 (18,776).