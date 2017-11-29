Patrol: traffic fatalities, impaired driving, drug arrests all increased over 2017 Thanksgiving

by

Provisional statistics released by the Ohio State Highway Patrol show more motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Thanksgiving holiday than in recent years. During the five-day reporting period, from Wednesday, November 22, at 12 a.m. until Sunday, November 30, at 11:59 p.m., 16 people were killed in 11 fatal crashes. In 2016, nine people were killed in nine fatal crashes.

Of the 16 killed this year, seven were not wearing an available safety belt and one pedestrian was killed.

Marion County had 380 reported “incidents,” more than any other surrounding county.

“The lack of safety belt usage remains a significant problem,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “Motorists need to remember wearing a safety belt is the most important thing they can do to protect themselves during a crash.”

Arrests for operating a vehicle while impaired, drug violations and seatbelts also increased. Troopers arrested 542 drivers for operating a vehicle while impaired, a 15 percent increase over last year. Troopers also made 294 drug arrests and issued 1,541 seatbelt violations.

In the first 10 months of 2017, alcohol involved fatal crashes have decreased by 15 percent. During the same time period troopers made over 23,000 arrests for driving while impaired, an 8 percent increase from 2016. Troopers remind motorists to drive sober and always buckle-up before driving or riding in a car.

A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available by clicking here.