Rep. Goodman resigns following “inappropriate behavior”

Speaker of the Ohio House Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) released the following statement Wednesday regarding the resignation of State Representative Wes Goodman (R-Cardington) who represents most of Marion County.

“It is with deep regret that I have asked State Representative Wes Goodman to offer his resignation as a member of the Ohio House. I was alerted to details yesterday afternoon regarding his involvement in inappropriate behavior related to his state office. I met with him later in the day where he acknowledged and confirmed the allegations. It became clear that his resignation was the most appropriate course of action for him, his family, the constituents of the 87th House District and this institution.”

Following the announcement of his resignation from the Ohio House, State Representative Wesley A. Goodman (R-Cardington) today released the following statement:

“Serving as the state representative for the 87th Ohio House District has been one of the great honors of my life. We all bring our own struggles and our own trials into public life. That has been true for me, and I sincerely regret that my actions and choices have kept me from serving my constituents and our state in a way that reflects the best ideals of public service. For those whom I have let down, I’m sorry. As I move onto the next chapter of my life, I sincerely ask for privacy for myself, my family, and my friends.”

Speaker Rosenberger stated that a screening panel will be formed in the near future to select a new member for the vacant 87th House District seat. Details on that process and the appointment will be forthcoming at a later date.

No further details on the nature of the “inappropriate behavior” were released as of the time of this posting.

Goodman had served not quite a year of his first term representing the 87th district which covers all of Crawford, Morrow, and Wyandot counties, and portions of Marion and Seneca counties.