Write-in candidates find different results, only one levy defeated in 2017 General Election

The 2017 General Election included two competitive races featuring write-in candidates; Marion City Council President and River Valley Board of Education. Traditionally a very difficult way to win an election, one write-in candidate was successful while one was not.

The final, unofficial results from the Marion County Board of Elections show that Bob Stump was successful in defeating Mark Bollinger (who received over 570 votes), a former teacher who lost his license for inappropriate contact with a student. Stump joined Brent Gorenflo and Nancy Richards in winning the three open seats for the River Valley school board. The final vote tally in that race is still being tabulated by the Board of Elections.

However, in the other race, current Council President Kate Fisher, running as a write-in candidate, was defeated by Todd Schneider. Fisher had to run as a write-in after being appointed to her position late in the election cycle, leaving her unable to register as a Republican candidate.

In other results, all renewal levies in Marion County passed, including those for Tri-River’s Career Center and River Valley Schools. A replacement levy for 1st Consolidated Fire District was approved by voters while an additional levy for Caledonia Parks was defeated.

Mike Thomas lost his bid to transition to an at-large member of City Council following a long tenure as a ward councilman. Josh Daniels, Rebbeca Gustin, and Kevin Norris retained their at-large seats.

Jason Schaber, a former at-large member, will return to City Council to represent the 3rd Ward after defeating Robert Brown. Longtime City Councilman Ralph Cumston was upset by Republican Robert Landon to represent the 1st Ward. All other incumbents won their races.

For the complete, unofficial results from the Marion County Board of Elections, click here. The results will become official after they are certified by the Board within the next two weeks.