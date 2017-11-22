Sheriff’s Office conducting extra traffic patrols for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday

by

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey announced his office will be participating in a countywide traffic detail targeting speed and alcohol related violations for the upcoming Thanksgiving Holiday. Deputies will be conducting extra traffic enforcement and patrol through November 26th.

In an effort to ensure the safety of the motoring public, the sheriff’s office will be enforcing a Zero Tolerance Policy on speeding, drunk driving, and seatbelt violations. Marion County residents are urged to obey traffic laws to ensure a safe and enjoyable homecoming season.

These extra patrol activities were made possible through a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety and the Governor’s Highway Safety Office. The grant was awarded to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in a continued effort to lower traffic accidents related to alcohol, speed, and seatbelt violations.

Motorists are to expect to see deputies enforcing traffic safety countywide. Sheriff Tim Bailey stated that he and his deputies are committed to keeping Marion County roadways safe for all residents and visitors.