Suspect in bank robbery turns himself in to police

The Marion Police Department says that a man wanted in connection to a robbery of a bank over the weekend turned himself in to authorities.

On November 18, 2017 at 11:23am, Marion police responded to the PNC Bank on Mt. Vernon Avenue in the Marion Plaza regarding a reported armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers said they found that a single male suspect had entered the bank and passed a note to the teller demanding money and threatening the use of a firearm. No weapon was actually displayed during the robbery. Officers obtained a detailed physical description of the suspect as well as the suspect’s vehicle.

Within fifteen minutes of the original call, officers said they located the suspect vehicle in the 400 block of Easy Street in the Fairpark neighborhood. Detectives then obtained a search warrant on the residence at which the suspect vehicle was located. The warrant was executed by Marion Police Department’s Special Response Team.

Following the search warrant, the police department issued an alert that they were searching for 32-year-old Thomas Harris of Marion in connection with the bank robbery. The Adult Parole Authority of Ohio also issued a pick-up order on Harris.

Department officials said Harris turned himself in to the Marion Police Department on Sunday afternoon. He was arrested for a parole violation initially and charges of Aggravated Robbery will be presented to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office this week.

The police department was aided by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in the initial response and they also assisted by covering calls within the city during this lengthy and geographically sprawling investigation.

While the main suspect in the robbery has been arrested, anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525. Tips can also be relayed to law enforcement anonymously through the Marion Law Enforcement Tips-Line at 740-375-TIPS (740-375-8477).