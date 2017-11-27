Tear gas ends man’s standoff with Marion law enforcement

by

On November 24, 2017 at 8:47am, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed suspect who had allegedly fired a gun at a female acquaintance at 2283 Marion-Upper Sandusky Road. The suspect was believed to be intoxicated.

Sheriff’s deputies, assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol, responded to the scene and learned the suspect was inside the residence, still armed, and threatening to shoot law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office crisis negotiators said they attempted to negotiate with the suspect. After several hours of attempting to negotiate with the suspect, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol tactical teams, assisted by the Marion Police Department tactical team, deployed tear gas into the residence and the suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

Arrested was 42-year-old Matthew Anderson of 2283 Marion-Upper Sandusky Road on charged of weapons while intoxicated and felonious assault. Anderson was taken to the Multi-County Correctional Center where he will be held pending a court appearance expected on Monday, November 27.