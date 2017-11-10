Tickets go on sale for annual “Christmas at the Palace”

by

Taking center stage at the historic Marion Palace Theatre is the 2017 community production of “Christmas at the Palace” on Friday, December 1 at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Written and directed by Clare Cooke, “Christmas at the Palace” is a joyful celebration featuring the talent of hundreds of MarionMade! individuals who share the warmth and wonder of the holidays in song and dance, instrumental solos and group numbers, heart-felt vignettes, silly sketches, and more.

A holiday tradition for many families, Clare is particularly enthusiastic about this year’s show. “I’m thrilled with the level of talent this year, especially from younger people. There will be many new faces on stage and a variety of beautiful and fun-loving numbers.”

More than 250 performers will take the stage including the a capella group NINE, the musically talented Lisiecki Family, The Drama Mamas, the adult and children’s choirs conducted by Vocal Director Steve deWeber, dance students from Martha Douce Dance Studio and Diverse Dance Moves, the Men’s and Ladies’ adult tap lines choreographed by Kristi Wink, an uplifting Military and First Responders Recognition, a touching Nativity Scene, and many more entertaining acts and surprises.

Adding to the celebration will be a trio of comical friends from the North Pole – Santa Claus (Bruce Cudd), Mrs. Claus (Sharon Gale) and Sassy the Elf (Julia Vanderhoff) while maestro Rick Baird and the “Winter Wonderland” Orchestra fill the theatre auditorium with the sounds of the season.

Tickets can be reserved for $18, $22 adult, $12 child under age 13 and may be purchased at the Palace Box Office, 276 West Center Street, by phone (740) 383-2101 or online www.marionpalace.org. Doors open one hour before performance. Come early and enjoy the organ prelude by Angie Carbetta.

“Christmas at the Palace” is supported by Mary H. Hollaway Palace Theatre Fund at Marion Community Foundation and the Ohio Arts Council. Media sponsor Buckeye Country 94.3.