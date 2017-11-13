Tri-Rivers RAMTEC first high school students in nation to earn FANUC 2D iRVision Certification

by

Twelve Tri-Rivers/RAMTEC Level 2 Engineering Technologies students recently became the first high school students in the nation to earn a FANUC 2D iRVision Certificate, according to Mark Edington, their Robotics instructor.

This course covers Handling Tool Applications and Advance TP programming. The students had to demonstrate hands-on skills including: Advanced Control Structure, Advanced Coding of Programs, 2D Vision Process, Vision Concept and Error And Fault Recovery.

“This is quite an accomplishment for our students and the Marion community,” said Ritch Ramey, the students Engineering Technologies instructor. “We are so fortunate to have a certified trained instructor like Mark Edington in our Central Ohio community.”

Robot Vision applications are widely used in 21st century Automation and Integration systems, explained Edington. “Vision is used for “Quality Checks”, Part recognition, and various robot functions.”

Ramey said, “We are looking forward to our students using their FANUC iRVision industrial certification and training in school and in their future careers as they help over come the critical shortage of highly skilled Robotic and Maintenance Technicians.”

Edington said this training is part of providing skills that will help solve the national “Manufacturing Gap” over the next five years throughout the United States.