U.S Marshals arrest wanted fugitive in Marion

by

On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, U.S. Marshals from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Taskforce, Toledo Division came to Marion looking for a wanted fugitive.

Darnell R. Johnson, 46 years old, was convicted of rape on March 16, 1993 and was released from prison on September 3, 2017. Johnson registered as a sexually oriented offender in Henry County after his released, however by October 19, 2017 it was learned that Johnson was no longer living at the registered address.

U.S. Marshals started to investigate and learned that Johnson might have been staying at a residence in Marion. A warrant was issued for Johnson’s arrest for being a registered sex offender and failing to give notice of a change of address (a 1st Degree Felony).

Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals checked a house in the 200 block of Park Boulevard and Johnson was not there. They next checked a house in the 400 block of Decatur Street and Johnson was located. Johnson was taken into custody without incident and later was transported back to Henry County.

Marion County Sheriff Tim Bailey said he was pleased with the cooperation and outcome of this investigation.

“The whole purpose of the sex offender registration is to know and be able to track offenders,” stated Sheriff Bailey. “When those offenders violate the system they potentially put the public at risk wherever they decide to go.”

Sheriff Bailey welcomes everyone to go to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office website and click on the “Sex Offenders” tab at the top of the page to search for possible sex offenders in your neighborhood.