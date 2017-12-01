Police seek suspects in pharmacy robbery

by

The Marion Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in the robbery of a CVS pharmacy that took place Tuesday evening.

On November 28, 2017 at 7:33pm, Marion police officers responded to the CVS store on Delaware Avenue regarding a reported armed robbery in the pharmacy. Witnesses stated that two male subjects entered the business and headed directly to the pharmacy at the rear of the store. The suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter and made demands for pharmacy employees to open the narcotics safe at gunpoint. After stealing scheduled narcotics, the two suspects fled the store.

Suspect #1 is described as a black male, approximately 5’8” tall. The suspect was wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, jeans and blue shoes. He was also described as having a full beard and a facial tattoo on his left cheek. This subject was in possession of the firearm during the robbery.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male, also around 5’08” tall. He was wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, yellow fishing style hat, black shoes and was also described as having some facial hair.

Investigators are continuing to work leads in this case. Should you know or see these individuals, they should be considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach, but contact the Marion Police Department at 740-387-2525 or your local law enforcement agency as appropriate. Tips may also be called in anonymously to the Marion Law Enforcement Tips line at 740-375-TIPS (8477).