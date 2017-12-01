Reminder: Caution urged for open burning during fall wildfire season

by

Ohioans are reminded to be aware of the state’s outdoor burning regulations and take necessary precautions if they are planning to burn debris this fall, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

Ohio law states outdoor debris burning is prohibited from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of November. Burning is limited in the fall due to the abundance of dry fuel on the ground in the form of grasses, crops and crop debris, weeds and fallen leaves. Winds can make a seemingly safe fire burn more intensely and escape control.

If a fire does escape control, immediately contact the local fire department. An escaped wildfire, even one burning in grass or weeds, is dangerous. Violators of Ohio’s burning regulations are subject to citations and fines. Residents should also check the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency regulations and consult with local fire officials about burning conditions.

The ODNR Division of Forestry offers these safety tips for burning debris outdoors:

Consider using a 55-gallon drum with a weighted screen lid to provide an enclosed incinerator.

Know current and future weather conditions, have tools on hand and never leave a debris burn unattended.

Be informed about state and local burning regulations.

Consult the local fire department for additional information and safety considerations.

Visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov and firewise.org for more information and tips on protecting a home and community.

Remember: “Only you can prevent wildfire!”

The ODNR Division of Forestry works to promote the wise use and sustainable management of Ohio’s public and private woodlands. To learn more about Ohio’s woodlands, visit forestry.ohiodnr.gov.