Carol J. Eilerman, 84, of Marion

by

Carol J. Eilerman, age 84, of Marion, died Monday, December 26, 2016, at her home in Seton Square.

On October 3, 1932, Carol was born in Lima, Ohio, one of three daughters of the late Rory and Elsie (Forman) Montgomery.

Carol worked for Quaker Oats in Marion for over fifteen years, assisting with production. Then, she moved on to home healthcare, working as an LPN for five plus years, until her retirement.

The love of Carol’s life was Louis J. Eilerman, the man she couldn’t live with or without. They shared many years of marriage, starting back in 1948, and together they lovingly raised five children. He preceded her in death in 1993.

Very adventurous, Carol would try most anything once. Some may even call her “fearless”. She was very active, often going hiking, and she especially enjoyed outdoor adventures such as white water rafting and water skiing. Over the years, she also loved camping and boating at the Delaware Lake and Alum Creek State Park.

Vibrant and outgoing, Carol loved to have a good time. She cherished moments spent with her family, especially her beloved grandchildren.

She will be missed by her four children: John (Nancy) Eilerman of Marion, Connie (Carlos) Moser of Muskego, WI, Barbara (Steve) Merchant of Kenton, and Cheryl Eilerman of Marion; seven grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Including her husband and parents, Carol was preceded in death by her son, Robert Eilerman; and two sisters: Mary Lou Hayes and Linda Sue Bailey. Services honoring Carol’s life will be observed privately by her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 2215 Citygate Dr., Suite A, Columbus, OH 43219.

Snyder Funeral Homes of Marion are honored to have been chosen to serve Carol’s family and your favorite memories and condolences may be shared with them by visiting www.SnyderFuneralHomes.com.