Charles Lester Douglas, 75 of LaRue, died Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at the home of his sister in Mt. Giliead.

He was born June 14, 1941 in Richwood to the later Charles W. Douglas and Cleo (Lama) Layne. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Douglas and two step-sisters, Linda Douglas and Betty Jo Seaman.

Charlie liked motorcycles, guns, fast cars and loud music. When he wasn’t reading and watching sports, he enjoyed the outdoors and spending time visiting family and friends. He never called ahead and always showed up early. Charlie enjoyed telling stories of his youth and was never too shy to offer his advice.

In 1959, Charlie became an Army Private and Paratrooper of the 101st Airborne Division and an Automatic rifleman in Company B of the division’s 187th Infantry. He had worked as a roofing supervisor for Pete Miller Roofing in Marion for many years.

He is survived by a son, Bryce (April) Blanton, Carey; their children Brody, Brock, Brily, and Bonnie; two daughters, Shannon Plott, Kenton; her children Sutton, Sidney, Lucas and Lachlon; Nicole Tennar, Marion; her children Keira, Kage, and Paityn; a sister, Eloise (Richard) Poland, Mt. Gilead; and two step-sisters, Carol Giles, Marion and Nancy Melendez, Marion.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Chaplain Jeff Slider officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Richwood Area Veterans. Burial will follow in Price Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Marion Area Humane Society, 2264 Richland Road, Marion, OH 43302-8475.

