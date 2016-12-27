by

Christopher Alan Decker, 44 of Prospect, died Wednesday afternoon, December 21, 2016 in Titusville, Florida.

He was born March 18, 1972 in Prospect and attended Elgin High School.

Chris was one of the kindest people that you could ever meet. He had a huge heart and always helped anyone in need. He was the life of the party and he always carried a smile on his face. Chris was a loving and caring father and a great friend to many.

He is survived by daughter, Jordan Decker; sons, Justin (Kaycie) Decker; Tyler Evans and Christian Decker; sister, Angie Gigante; brothers, Brandon and Cameron Decker; parents, Wendell and Karen Decker and Kathy Alexander; grandchildren, Isabella Brown; MaryJayne and Emily Sherman, Bentlee Evans and Natalee Decker.

Funeral services will be Friday, December 30, 2016 at 5:00 PM at the Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, Richwood with Pastor Tim Pasma officiating. Friends may call two hours prior the service, beginning at 3:00 PM at the funeral home in Richwood.

The family invites everyone to join in a celebration of Chris’ life at the Prospect Senior Citizens building in Prospect immediately following the service.

Memorial gifts may be made to Stofcheck-Ballinger Funeral Home, P. O. Box 122, Richwood, OH 43344 to help the family with final expenses.

